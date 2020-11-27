Rockstar Games Confirms Disappointing Red Dead Redemption 2 News

✖

Rockstar Games has confirmed some disappointing Red Dead Redemption 2 news. In 2018, Rockstar Games released the long-awaited sequel to Red Dead Redemption via the PS4 and Xbox One. Since then, the game has come to PC and Google Stadia, and is also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. At the time of release, Red Dead Redemption 2 was championed as one of the greatest single-player games of all-time, and it still holds this honor. Despite this, Rockstar Games hasn't added to the single-player experience in any significant way, and has rather focused on improving and expanding Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer experience of RDR2 that's free to all owners of the game.

Since release, there have been rumors, reports, and "leaks" claiming that single-player DLC for the game was in the works. That said, while it's possible -- emphasis on possible -- that these were true at the time, at the very least, they don't seem to be true anymore. Speaking during a new interview, one Rockstar Games developer confirmed the news that RDR2 fans prayed they would never hear: there's no single-player DLC in the works. Okay, Rockstar Games didn't actually confirm this, but when asked about the future of the game and the possibility of single-player DLC, Rockstar North's Tarek Hamad simply emphasized that the team is focused on Red Dead Online.

"Right now the team is focused on building on top of and into the world of Red Dead Online," said Hamad while speaking to Games Radar. "This world, that era, provides so much scope for storytelling and introducing a wide spectrum of different characters, all of which can be experienced on your own or with a full posse. It's really important for us that we make sure every type of player can experience the stories we have to tell, and can control the way they experience all of this in Red Dead Online."

As you may know, this lines up with what Rockstar Games has said in the past and what Rockstar Games has done with GTA 5, which received no single-player DLC, but rather has lived beyond its initial release via GTA Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.