Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Call Out Rockstar Games Over New Online Update

Rockstar Games released a new Red Dead Online update today, and players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't impressed. Ahead of the game's big summer update, Rockstar has released a new smaller update to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players that doesn't do much, but does add new races to the open-world western. Despite the new content, the update is getting slammed over on Twitter by fans of the game.

In total, the update adds eight new horse races, including point-to-point, lap, and open variants of classic races as well as target races. This is more new content than most weekly updates to the game, and there are of course new bonuses, discounts, and rewards, all of which you can read about here.

While this new update -- which shouldn't require a download from the player -- is bigger than most of the game's recent updates, it isn't enough to satiate players, or at least satiate those over on Twitter.

Responding to the official tweet announcing and linking the update, fans took to the comments to almost universally slam the update and Rockstar Games or to complain about the current state of the game, which has a had fairly quiet 2021 so far.