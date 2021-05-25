Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Call Out Rockstar Games Over New Online Update
Rockstar Games released a new Red Dead Online update today, and players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't impressed. Ahead of the game's big summer update, Rockstar has released a new smaller update to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players that doesn't do much, but does add new races to the open-world western. Despite the new content, the update is getting slammed over on Twitter by fans of the game.
In total, the update adds eight new horse races, including point-to-point, lap, and open variants of classic races as well as target races. This is more new content than most weekly updates to the game, and there are of course new bonuses, discounts, and rewards, all of which you can read about here.
While this new update -- which shouldn't require a download from the player -- is bigger than most of the game's recent updates, it isn't enough to satiate players, or at least satiate those over on Twitter.
Responding to the official tweet announcing and linking the update, fans took to the comments to almost universally slam the update and Rockstar Games or to complain about the current state of the game, which has a had fairly quiet 2021 so far.
Make Red Dead Online Great Again
prevnext
Give us something we deserve than piss poor updates! I am rank 337 in RDO and I am wanting to do more with story something larger to do online! With what you guys have been doing to RDO makes me not want to play as much. Make it worth picking up again!— 🎀WitcherGwen🎀 (@Witcher_Gwen) May 25, 2021
What's the Point?
prevnext
Can someone tell me why R* has social media? They aren’t here to foster the RDR community. The # 1 thing they could do right now to improve this game is CONNECT WITH THE COMMUNITY. If they did this R* would know the majority of players didn’t ask for or want this. Ffs pic.twitter.com/QRQdKPCM9J— 𝓛𝓪 𝓓𝓪𝓶𝓮 𝓢𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮 (@Dracruella) May 25, 2021
Lazy Rockstar
prevnext
Lazy, much? Wtf Rockstar. We get 8 new races that nobody is going to play because the payout is worthless, and the discounts and bonuses (or lack there of) remain the same. Really digging deep to give your fans the big F U, aintchya?— PsychoKiller5353 (@PKiller5353) May 25, 2021
Does Rockstar Still Care About Red Dead Online?
prevnext
Please just remake Red Dead Redemption. You won’t regret it. Everyone is hungry for more red dead and you guys clearly don’t care about online anymore so just remake RDR please for the love of everything. I’d pay 200 for it.— Josh Radko (@JRadskate412) May 25, 2021
What a Shame
prevnext
Can you tell me why I should play you game anymore.. New races Nobody plays. Discounts that don't change or you already own said items.. I mean if you don't have either bow by now I feel sorry for you.. Once again won't be logging on this week.. Just a shame. pic.twitter.com/IClFvUIUGr— Deadly Looking for guilds for my WoW toons!! (@Deadly2469) May 25, 2021
This Player Has Had Enough
prevnext
Had enough of your shit Rockstar pic.twitter.com/TivqUcvUix— Alex Souster (@AlexSouster) May 25, 2021
Everyone Is Very Excited for More Horse Races
prevnext
I must admit, you did make a proper picture of how players and horses feel about the new races. *Sarcasm off* pic.twitter.com/w5eHzpzHXL— Beaver Edwards (@OutlawBeaver) May 25, 2021
Another One Excited About Horse Races
prevnext
Man I can’t wait to race horses in red dead 😐— Zeezy (@fischerd04) May 25, 2021
Amazing Content
prev
And new exciting challenges to complete like "PICK 10 FLOWERS"! Amazing content.— 🇨🇺GG RELOADED🇨🇺 (@GOHGAMER) May 25, 2021