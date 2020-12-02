Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Adds Overdue Gameplay Feature

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online's new update has added an overdue gameplay feature. While Rockstar Games has mostly left RDR2 untouched since it released in 2018 via the PS4 and Xbox One, the game has received new features and content thanks to its support of Red Dead Online. While Rockstar's support of RDO has left some Red Dead fans disappointed, there's no denying it has truly supported the free online experience since it released. It may not be in the way fans want, but it's certainly supported the game alongside GTA Online.

Just yesterday, Rockstar Games released Red Dead Online as a standalone game and released a new patch to accompany the standalone release. Unfortunately, the update didn't come with new single-player DLC or a huge RDO expansion, but it did add some new content and some new features, including one involving the Advanced Camera.

More specifically, the update added the ability to use the Advanced Camera from horseback, something fans have quietly been asking for since the dawn of the Advanced Camera. Not only is this option now available in Red Dead Online, but it's also available in story mode.

Below, you can check out the feature, courtesy of VideoTech, who shared a clip of the feature in practice over on Twitter:

As per the patch notes, you can use the Advanced Camera on horseback. Neat change. pic.twitter.com/y8PnnvSLGk — VideoTech ⌨ (@VideoTech_) December 1, 2020

Expanding the usage of the Advanced Camera is obviously great, but many Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online players are still eagerly awaiting the Rockstar Editor. Unfortunately, there's still no word of the feature coming to the game, and at this point, it doesn't look like this will ever change.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, PS5 and Xbox Series versions have not been announced, but the game is playable on these next-gen machines via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, Red Dead Online is available for the same platforms and for free to all owners of the base game. It's also available as a standalone purchase.

For more coverage on Red Dead Redemption 2 -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. In the most recent and related news, Rockstar Games has recently confirmed some disappointing news pertaining to RDR2 and possible single-player DLC.