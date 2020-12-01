Red Dead Online Is Now Available as a Standalone Game

✖

Now that it is December 1st, Rockstar Games has followed up on its previous announcement and officially released Red Dead Online, the popular online game previously attached to Red Dead Redemption 2 and the sister game to Grand Theft Auto Online, as its very own standalone video game. This is the full experience of Red Dead Online with the only difference being folks can just straight-up purchase it on its own rather than having to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 in order to access it.

More specifically, Red Dead Online is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam. If you have one of the new consoles, Red Dead Online is playable as a backward-compatible title for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. And it will continue to get updates as Rockstar Games has been very supportive of its online titles.

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st. New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

As noted above, Red Dead Online is now available as a standalone title for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is available for $4.99, which is 75% off the normal price, until February 15th. Red Dead Redemption 2, which includes Red Dead Online, is available for the same platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Red Dead Online right here.

What do you make of Rockstar Games releasing Red Dead Online as a separate standalone title? Are you interested in playing it now that it's on its own? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!