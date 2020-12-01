Red Dead Online Releases December 1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Red Dead Online typically gets a new update every week to add some smaller bits of content and cycle some new bonuses into the mix, but it got a different sort of update on December 1st. The online game which is now available as a standalone title got its first title update in a while with the release of Title Update 1.24, and unlike those weekly updates, this one carries with it quite a few different changes for different parts of the game.

Aside from releasing the game as a standalone title, another big change is the update to the game’s Bounty Hunter Role. The Bounty Hunter was one of the first job options in Red Dead Online when Roles were introduced, and as a fitting occupation for the game, it got a sizable expansion in this update.

The content in the patch notes for the Title update only deals with the game’s online mode and not with the single-player Red Dead Redemption 2 experience. You can find the patch notes for Red Dead Online’s update below courtesy of Rockstar Games, though we’ve omitted the bugfixes which can be seen here.

New Content in Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online is now available to purchase as a standalone version of the game. This standalone version allows players to play Red Dead Online without the requirement of owning Red Dead Redemption 2. Red Dead Online standalone is available on PC (Steam/Epic/Rockstar Games Launcher), Xbox One, and PS4. Players who own the standalone version of Red Dead Online will have the option to purchase Story Mode at any time.

The Bounty Hunter Specialist Role has been expanded in Red Dead Online with the inclusion of the new Prestigious Bounty Hunter License. Players who have already obtained the Bounty Hunter License can purchase the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License at any Bounty Board. This role expansion gives Bounty Hunters access to 10 new ranks of progression within the Role along with access to new Free Roam Bounty Missions, Legendary Bounty Missions, as well as new Equipment, Items, and Skills.

Several new Infamous Bounty Posters have been added. In addition, all existing Free Roam Bounty Missions have had new locations added.

Prestigious Bounty Hunters will encounter new Dynamic Bounty Missions while roaming in Red Dead Online.

One new Legendary Bounty Mission has been added for Prestigious Bounty Hunters: Gene "Beau" Finley

New rewards for the ‘Wheeler Rawson and Co. Club’ have been added to Red Dead Online, available free to all players for a limited time through 100 Tiers. Players may also purchase ‘Outlaw Pass No. 4’ at any point between December 1, 2020 and March 15, 2021 for access to even more rewards and exclusive items, bonus cash and up to 30 Gold Bars.

Several new general Awards have been added to Red Dead Online.

Several new general Daily Challenges have been added to Red Dead Online.

Several new Bounty Hunter Role related Awards have been added to Red Dead Online.

Over 40+ new items and variations of Clothing and Outfits have been added for male and female characters in Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression and Outlaw Pass Rewards.

Six new Emotes have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression and Outlaw Pass Rewards: Spin & Aim Beckon Idea Outpour Best Shot Cuckoo

One new Walk Style has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: Inquisitive

Two new Gunspinning Tricks have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression: Shoulder Toss Figure Eight Toss

Six new Camp Flags have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: The Duo Sunset Mare Clam Juice Festa Gelatin Baltz

Three new Photo Studio Backdrops have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: Bison Backdrop Stallion Backdrop Garden Background

Four new Photo Studio Poses have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: Entertainers Pose Crates Pose Recover Agents Pose Banjo Band Pose

Five new Moonshine Property Bar Photos have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: Dawn Elk Photograph Naturalist Photograph Falls Photograph Emerald Ranch Photograph Hunting Cougar Photograph

One new coat variation has been added for the Husky Camp Dog in Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards: Australian Shepherd (Sable)

Four new coat variations have been added for both the Mustang and Missouri Fox Trotter Horse breeds in Red Dead Online: Mustang: Buckskin Black Overo Chestnut Tovero Red Dun Overo Missouri Fox Trotter: Blue Roan Black Tovero Buckskin Brindle Dapple Grey One new Horse Saddle has been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression: Upland Saddle Several new Horse Manes have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards. Eight new Horse Moustaches have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards. Three new Horse Tails have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards. Several new Bounty Wagon Liveries have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression. One new Weapon has been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression: Bounty Hunter’s LeMat Revolver Several new Patterned Cloth Wraps have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Outlaw Pass Rewards. Three new Bolas Styles have been added to Red Dead Online that can be unlocked through Prestigious Bounty Hunter progression.



Gameplay Improvements

Players now have the option to skip the Red Dead Online Intro Mission directly after customizing their character in the Character Creator. Players who skip will be shown an updated, expanded cutscene that gives an overview of the current state of Red Dead Online.

Players can now equip the Advanced Camera while on a Horse. When the player is holding it or has it equipped, the ability to mount and dismount will be blocked. The viewfinder will turn green when pointed at something required to be photographed in a currently active Daily Challenge.

Players now have the option to choose between ‘Stubble’ or ‘No Stubble’ with any Beard option.

Updates have been made to the end of match sequence for Showdown Modes. These updates have been made with the intent to better punctuate the moment the match ends and improve communication of match results as the sequence flows into the outro celebration.

A new ‘Gunspinning Management’ menu has been added to the Player Menu that allows players to preview, manage, and equip their learned Gunspinning Tricks.

Matchmaking Improvements

Continued improvements have been made to network error handling when dealing with poor connections between players, which should eliminate or reduce the frequency of several errors.

Mission Improvements

Updates have been made to existing Free Roam Bounty Missions: Free Roam Bounty Mission timers now do not appear until players have reached the go-to area, gotten close to the target, is escorting the target or there is only one-minute remaining. Missions offered at certain Bounty Boards that are very far away from that board have been removed from that board's Mission pool.



Daily Challenge Balancing

Daily Challenge streaks are no longer be able to be maintained indefinitely past 28 days. Instead, once a player hits a 28-day Daily Challenge streak, their streak counter will reset, and they will receive a lump cash payment of RDO$100.

Any player with a Daily Challenge Streak greater than 28 days prior to December 1st, 2020 will have their streak counter reset and receive a one-time cash payment of RDO$600.

The amount of Gold awarded for completing Daily Challenges has been reduced by 50%.

Award Balancing

For all Awards added in this update and onwards, players will no longer receive a buckle item for completing all tiers of an Award. Players will instead receive a set amount of Gold for completing an Award for completing them for the first time.

Economy Balancing