Red Dead Online Update Gives You Free Items But Players Still Aren't Happy
Red Dead Online on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia isn't in the greatest state at the moment, at least according to the game's vocal fanbase over on Twitter. Today, Rockstar Games released a new Red Dead Online content update, giving players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode free items among other things. That said, despite the freebies, players aren't very pleased.
Seemingly in celebration of Easter this weekend, Rockstar Games is giving all players that play this week a "special care package" that consists of the following: five Gun Oil, three Wild Carrots, two Potent Health Cures, five Special Horse Revivers, and three Chocolate Bars.
In addition to this, there are bonuses for the Naturalist, Bounty Hunter, and Collector roles, plus a variety of limited-time discounts. And that's it. The game-side update is once again light on what players often refer to as "meaningful" content, and thus players are once again not very happy.
At the moment of publishing, the bulk of the replies to the official Rockstar Games tweet announcing this week's update are negative, with players complaining about meaningless updates and a lack of content to keep them playing. And of course, there are also some people asking the million-dollar question in regards to GTA 6.
Decent Update When?
Give the ability to have two characters in rdro,
Fix the infinite loading screen when selling product
Reverse the gold payout decrease for daily challenges
Give PC players outlaw pass 1 content or the ability to get it.
And for the love of God just give RDO a decent update— ❧┇𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕝 𝕊𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕞 (@AtAngelsEnd) March 30, 2021
Drowning in Boredom
Please, for crying out loud Rockstar, PLEASE release something worth releasing after this much time. We’re drowning in boredom. If you release, I dunno, houses or farms - seriously, like 88% of the community will stfu and enjoy the game again.— Paul π (@thegraffix8) March 30, 2021
Not Cutting It
@RockstarGames u have good stuff more then this , this bonuses is not a good reason to play this week , we done with everything in the game , we need something forced our mind to play this game more then 8 hours daily like old days— RժR ϲմӏեմRҽ (@RDRCulture) March 30, 2021
Sad Cowboy
Sad cowboy noises— RedNitrate (@RedNitrate) March 30, 2021
Boring and Uninteresting
Boring, uninteresting and and another reminder you guys are out to lunch on RDO. It's not an update or an 'event' when you just re balance your pricing model for clothes and missions.
Do something new or make good on the features from campaign we don't have yet.— Mike (@Darminian) March 30, 2021
Something Good Please
Give us something good lol— Jammy (@joeboyleBF2) March 30, 2021
Nothing Good
Nothing good, buzz off— REAL Savage Cabbage (@sabbage_cavvage) March 30, 2021
What's the Point of Playing?
I stopped playing... whats the point... give us meaningful content.... lawman role or something....— Thechiz (@Thechiz4) March 30, 2021
Not Playing
I’m not playing this game until you start to give a damn— Young OG (@YoungOGBurner12) March 30, 2021
Uninstalled
I uninstalled this today actually. They'd have to do something spectacularly different to encourage me to reinstall it. Just too much 'same old, same old'. Nothing innovative going on here.— Lord Nelson (@LordN33lson) March 30, 2021