Red Dead Online Update Gives You Free Items But Players Still Aren't Happy

Red Dead Online on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia isn't in the greatest state at the moment, at least according to the game's vocal fanbase over on Twitter. Today, Rockstar Games released a new Red Dead Online content update, giving players of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode free items among other things. That said, despite the freebies, players aren't very pleased.

Seemingly in celebration of Easter this weekend, Rockstar Games is giving all players that play this week a "special care package" that consists of the following: five Gun Oil, three Wild Carrots, two Potent Health Cures, five Special Horse Revivers, and three Chocolate Bars.

In addition to this, there are bonuses for the Naturalist, Bounty Hunter, and Collector roles, plus a variety of limited-time discounts. And that's it. The game-side update is once again light on what players often refer to as "meaningful" content, and thus players are once again not very happy.

At the moment of publishing, the bulk of the replies to the official Rockstar Games tweet announcing this week's update are negative, with players complaining about meaningless updates and a lack of content to keep them playing. And of course, there are also some people asking the million-dollar question in regards to GTA 6.