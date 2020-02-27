Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score Vinyl and CD Release Date Revealed

Video game publishers are strangely stingy when it comes to soundtracks. While gamers seem to enjoy them, they just aren’t that easy to acquire without jumping through some hoops. Thankfully, Rockstar‘s Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score eschewed that trend, as it has been available on iTunes for months. Physical fans, however, might have a tougher time snagging the upcoming, one-time-only release on CD and Vinyl. The soundtrack will be available on April 10th, which just so happens to be Record Store Day. Rockstar offered no details on cost, or the number of tracks included, but it seems likely the release will include the same 22 tracks that are available on iTunes.

Released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 received near-universal acclaim. While the game’s overworld, story, and gameplay received heavy accolades, the music was equally beloved by critics and audiences alike. Composed by Woody Jackson, the music very much evokes the game’s western setting, and features a number of renowned contributors. The game’s music has won numerous awards, including Best Score/Music from The Game Awards.

While video game scores tend to be rather niche, Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score could very well prove to be a strong seller for Rockstar, depending on how many copies will be made available. As of this month, the game has sold more than 29 million copies across various platforms, which is a rather remarkable number. That won’t necessarily translate to interest in the game’s score, but it will likely lead to much stronger interest compared to other games. Hopefully Rockstar is planning accordingly, but fans will definitely want to snag a pre-order when they become available, just in case.

The Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score is coming to Vinyl and CD as a one-time-only, limited release on April 10 – just in time for Record Store Day and available through the end of the year, from @invadauk @LakeshoreRecs. Pre-order details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/aHEOxNoA5W — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 26, 2020

Fans looking to pre-order a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score will want to keep an eye on the company’s Twitter account in the coming weeks.

