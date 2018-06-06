Red Dead Redemption 2 Preorder Bonuses Officially Revealed

The full list of preorder bonuses for Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed today by Rockstar Games with more incentives than earlier leaks led us to believe.

Announcing the preorder bonuses today, Rockstar confirmed some of what was already seen a few days ago when the bonuses leaked in a Microsoft listing while sharing more info on additional content to be gained from purchasing the game early. No matter what edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 you preorder, you’ll get both of the Story Mode bonuses that are detailed below.

War Horse : This handsome iron-grey-colored Ardennes War Horse can always be relied on in the heat of the battle. With greater courage and stamina than the average steed, this is a horse that knows how to keep its head under fire.

The Outlaw Survival Kit: The Outlaw Survival Kit contains a collection of key supplies for enduring the rigors of life on the frontier, including items to replenish Health, Dead Eye and more.

If Red Dead Redemption 2 players want to purchase the digital version early, Rockstar is throwing in more content for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Preordering the digital version will include the bonuses above as well as the cash bonus and treasure map seen below, the latter being one that wasn’t revealed during the initial leak.

Cash Bonus for Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode : The Van der Linde gang is always looking for ways to make more money and bring in new supplies. This in-game cash bonus will give Arthur Morgan enough to buy a weapon, some food, a handful of useful items and ammunition.

Treasure Map: Secret buried treasure can be found throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. This exclusive Treasure Map for Story Mode will give Arthur a head start on the hunt for hidden riches. Must pre-order by July 31, 2018.

Announcing Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-order bonuses, Special Edition, Ultimate Edition and Collector’s Box Details: https://t.co/6z9nOGei8e pic.twitter.com/Yxtoi0BEdq — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2018

Regardless of what version of Red Dead Redemption 2 you choose to preorder, you’ll get some GTA$ to use in GTA Online as well. The amount differs depending on which version you get, but you can expect some cash coming your way no matter what.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Standard Edition Digital Pre-Order: Get GTA$500,000

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Digital Pre-Order: Get GTA$1,000,000

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Digital Pre-Order: Get GTA$2,000,000

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release on October 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

