Red Dead Redemption 2 Exclusive PC Feature Leaves PS4 and Xbox One Players Angry

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC will come with a few new bells and whistles, including a brand-new and robust photo mode that, for the moment, hasn’t been announced for PS4 and Xbox One versions of the open-world western. According to IGN, the photo mode will have a free-roam camera, multiple options, and much more than the basic photo mode currently in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Now, it’s possible Rockstar Games has intentions on bringing this new photo mode to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title, but, for the moment, it hasn’t officially announced anything.

That said, as you would expect, console players aren’t happy at the apparent snuff, with many expressing their annoyance with being left out to dry after playing and championing the game in its first year. Further, it’s unclear what this means for the state of the Rockstar Editor being added to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See console players are gonna get screwed after we are the ones who stayed faithful and we get crappped on — linds (@covergirl678) November 1, 2019

So no Rockstar Editor? That is horseshit! God damnit @RockstarGames… We need this in the game… pic.twitter.com/O6PfEVWF4w — Captain Peanut (@CapPeanut) November 1, 2019

Why only pc wtf why not in consoles too 😭😭😭😭😭 — 🖤Sarokey🖤 (@SaraEshak) November 1, 2019

What about console!! 😭😭 — AndyLovesAnimeXD (@anime_lewis) November 1, 2019

Speaking of the Rockstar Editor, according to a few different sources, it’s still coming to the game, and apparently releasing alongside the game’s Steam version in December. Of course, this is nothing but a report, but perhaps it will let Rockstar get away without adding this photo mode to consoles.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling western, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.