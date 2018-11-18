‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Nude Mod Makes Things Real Weird

As long as modding has existed, nude mods have existed. Why? Because that’s gamers for you. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t on PC or have mod support, that hasn’t stopped players from figuring out how to mod the game on console so that they can enjoy some nude cowboys.

Using a save editor software dubbed “Save Wizard,” an anonymous PS4 user has cracked Red Dead Redemption 2, and as a result Arthur Morgan is now naked. There’s no genitals on display — except for horse balls, of course — but here’s a NSFW warning regardless. As you will know, you can never not be too safe during work, especially when it comes to naked cowboys.

Here’s Arthur Morgan naked by a fire:

And here’s Arthur Morgan riding a horse, naked:

And lastly, here’s Arthur Morgan once again naked, featuring impressive pecs and whatever that blurry thing is:

As you can see, Rockstar Games opted to not model Morgan any genitals, which is something developers rarely do. Instead Morgan has the body of a G.I. Joe, and from the looks of it, potentially a very impressive thigh gap. Something tells me thought that riding a horse butt-naked isn’t a very comfortable or enjoyable experience.

As mentioned above, the game isn’t currently available for PC, but multiple leaks suggest that will change in the future. And when it does, expect many, many more mods like this.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. For more news and coverage on critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s a snippet from our review of the game, courtesy of Robert Workman:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

