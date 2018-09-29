‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Will Have Players Making “Hundreds of Decisions”

Like the Wild West themes of the game, Red Dead Redemption 2 wants players to feel freedom. And what better way to give a player freedom then to unleash them into a large western world full of hundreds of decisions to make. Well, that appears to be the exact line of thinking of Rockstar Games.

Speaking to the Official PlayStation Magazine, Art Director on the game, Josh Bass, revealed players will make hundreds of decisions — big and small — over the course of the game in an attempt to provide a narrative experience that is less linear than previous Rockstar releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“While there’s an overarching story, the game is filled with choices for Arthur to make that will allow you to decide what kind of outlaw Arthur is – whether he’s an honorable outlaw or someone less honorable is up to you,” said Bass. “The world will respond to these choices in ways both big and small, and hopefully when players begin to share their experiences they’ll start to realise just how different they are from one another, depending on the hundreds of decisions they made across the course of the game.”

From the sounds of it, not only will player’s choices as Arthur define how the character is perceived in their eyes, but the eyes of NPCs in the world, which will in turn impact the game’s world at large.

Further, this seems to confirm that players will have a range of options in defining Arthur. If you want to be a likeable outlaw with a conscious, you can do that. But if you want to embrace lawlessness and the savage nature of the Wild West, you can also do that. What will be interesting to see is just how different the game’s worlds and its characters react to you depending on what type of legacy you create.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Barring any last minute release, it will release worldwide on October 26.

For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to check out our previous — and constantly updated — coverage of the open-world title by clicking here.

Thanks, GamingBolt.