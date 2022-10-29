Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature

It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.

Taking to the PS5 Reddit page, one fan has complained how the game can't be played at 60 FPS on the PS5, and right now, there's no sign of this changing. It's not necessarily the type of post you'd expect to blow up on the Reddit page, but it did, amassing nearly 8,000 votes up in two days, which is a lot for the page in question. And as you would expect, most of the comments on the post agree with the sentiment, with the top comment pointing out that 60 FPS will happen, but fans will need to pay "full price" again.

If previous reports are accurate, Rockstar Games is almost solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, which means a proper "next-gen" upgrade to Red Dead Redemption 2 is not happening anytime soon.

Of course, posts like this gaining traction on social media and forums could get the attention of Rockstar Games and nudge it into action, but that's not Rockstar Games' MO. A hashtag of "Save Red Dead Online" trended on Twitter on several different occasions over 12 months and Rockstar Games not only did nothing to address the concerns raised by the campaign but went on to announce that Red Dead Online support was more or less on the back burner.

If Red Dead Redemption 2 were to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a proper enhanced port, it would instantly be among the best-looking and most technically impressive games on the pair of consoles. In fact, you could argue it already is without next-gen enhancements and a 30 FPS limitation.