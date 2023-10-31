Former Rockstar Dev Claims GTA 6 Map Should Be "Smaller, Denser"

Rumors have been swirling about Grand Theft Auto 6's existence for years now. It is hotly anticipated by GTA's many fans, who are constantly on the lookout for new hints about the game's existence. However, it's not just the fans who have thoughts about what developer Rockstar Games should do with GTA 6 whenever it's eventually announced. In fact, a recent interview revealed that at least one former developer thinks that the company should take a less-is-more approach to Grand Theft Auto 6's map.

In a recent interview with PCGamesN, Tony Gowland, who worked with Rockstar to help create Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars, and the original Red Dead Redemption, spoke a bit about what he thinks the team should be doing with GTA 6. Gowland, who now works with Ant Workshop, said, "I think a smaller but more densely packed location would maybe bring back some of that memorable navigation that I loved from the original." He went on to talk about seeing some of the unfinished footage that leaked recently, saying that it must have been "heartbreaking for the team."

It would certainly be an interesting direction for Rockstar to take the series. Over its last several games, the company has continuously pushed further in its various worlds' scope, seemingly aiming to build the biggest, most complete landmass they possibly could. Gowland's vision would instead give players a smaller world that feels more life-like because Rockstar could more densely populate it. Sure, you wouldn't have the expansive lands seen in Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2, but if Rockstar could fill what is there with more interesting quests and characters, it might be worth the trade-off.

Of course, Gowland no longer works with Rockstar Games, so this is all wishful thinking. It's impossible to say what direction Rockstar will take the series next, though a return to Vice City seems like the most likely destination. Regardless, it hopefully won't be too much longer before we learn about Rockstar's plans for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

Currently, fans have no real idea of when Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming. Rockstar Games certainly hasn't given any official updates or teases. That said, the most recent rumor is that GTA 6 will not get any official announcement this year, which should push the game out of 2024 and into 2025 at best. That comes from YouTuber Legacy Killa HD, who claims to have heard from several developers who are split on whether Rockstar should give fans an early taste this year.

Of course, that's all speculation, and there's no way to know if/when we'll actually start to learn more about GTA 6 anytime soon. Either way, it is going to be a very exciting time to be a Rockstar fan when it does finally say something. Here's hoping it comes sooner rather than later.