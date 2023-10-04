Surprise Red Dead Redemption Update Adds 60FPS Mode

rRed Dead Redemption got rereleased for newer consoles back in August, and despite it topping sales charts once again, it didn't have everything that people wanted from it. Namely, the return of Red Dead Redemption lacked a 60FPS mode whether you were playing it on the PlayStation 4 or on the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, a feature that'd topped players' wishlists regarding features that they wanted to see in the game via any rerelease or remastering. It seems that now, however, Rockstar Games has quietly updated the game to run at 60FPS on the PlayStation 5.

The update was spotted on Wednesday by Rockstar enthusiasts who took care of the fanfare part themselves by spreading word of the update and showing off some of the 60FPS gameplay Red Dead Redemption fans have been waiting for. An example of that can be found below courtesy of Twitter user and Rockstar news source videotechx. He clarified afterwards that the update seems to have added the 60FPS mode for the PlayStation 4 Pro as well.

After the update had already been released Wednesday morning and caught fire on social media, Rockstar officially confirmed the existence of the update and its contents a few hours afterwards. Those succinct patch notes can be found below with the 60FPS mode for the PS5 of course being the highlight (Rockstar makes no mention of PS4 Pro settings). The same update also added the option to enable subtitles whenever you're starting fresh in Red Dead Redemption, a feature that's become commonplace in newer games so that players can better understand whatever's going on in opening cutscenes and other talkative segments before you get access to a main menu.

Well, I wasn't expecting this. Red Dead Redemption is now officially available at 60fps on PS5 consoles!



Red Dead Redemption 60FPS Update & Patch Notes

Added an option to enable 60 FPS when played on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility

Added an option to enable subtitles upon first booting the game

General bug fixes and improvements

Unsurprisingly, the update was not released for the Nintendo Switch version of Red Dead Redemption remastered, so that version of the game remains unchanged. Neither the PC platform nor Xbox users have gotten the Red Dead Redemption rerelease at this point, so it seems a PS5 or PS4 Pro is the only straightforward way to experience the game at 60FPS right now.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Next?

With one request checked off, Rockstar's Red Dead community has naturally moved onto the next question: is Red Dead Redemption 2 next in the lineup for a 60FPS mode?

That would make a lot of Rockstar fans quite happy considering how the game currently runs at 30FPS on the PlayStation and Xbox versions. It didn't take long for renewed requests for that feature to be directed at Rockstar once more now that the original Red Dead Redemption has been updated. Rockstar hasn't indicated anything of the sort is coming, but then again, it didn't exactly let players know that Red Dead Redemption would be getting the feature either until it was already out.