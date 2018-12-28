‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Plays “Floor is Lava” With Horse

In Red Dead Redemption 2, acutely controlling your horse is one of the harder things to do. If you’ve played the open-world western, you’ll know riding through a wooded area at full speed is as dangerous as a mouse trying to cross an open field. No matter what horse you’re riding, every single one seems to have an innate ability to crash head on into trees or trip over rocks.

But apparently it’s not the horses that are the problems, it’s the players controlling them, because this one Red Dead Redemption 2 player has mastered complete control over his boah.

Riding in Annesburg, a mining town located in the northeast part of the map, one player attempted to play the classic “floor is lava” game, and the result is horse mastery that makes it look like Arthur Morgan is riding atop Ezio from Assassin’s Creed.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I can bareley get my White Arabian to successfully jump a fence, let alone rooftop run like a damn ninja. But maybe, I’ve been training it wrong. Whatever the case, I know what I’m trying tonight. Just have to remember to stock up on horse revives before I do so.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there’s been no word of a PC port nor a Nintendo Switch port. However, the former has been leaking quite a bit, suggesting it’s in the pipeline, and maybe even coming soon.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed title from Rockstar Games, click here. For more on the game itself, check out our official review. Here’s a preview of it:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

