Red Dead Redemption Re-Release Tops Sales Charts

Red Dead Redemption is topping sales charts, over a decade after its initial release. Red Dead Redemption is Rockstar Games' second biggest franchise out there behind Grand Theft Auto. The developer was able to take a lot of the things it learned from its other open-world games and apply them to a new, western setting and tell a very mature story with lots of depth. Beyond that, it helped immerse players in a setting that had never been fully capitalized on in the open-world genre. Despite the western genre being a huge genre in film, it's been slept on in gaming.

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games re-released Red Dead Redemption on PS4 (backward compatible via PS5) and Nintendo Switch. There was some commotion in the Rockstar community about this re-release only being 30FPS, not having any major differences, and costing $50, but it seems like it wasn't enough to sway people from actually buying the game. In the UK (via videotechx), the game is the best selling PS4 game on the PlayStation store. Here in the United States, it's the fourth best selling PS4 game and the 12th best selling game on the PlayStation Store as a whole. On the Nintendo Switch eShop, Red Dead Redemption comes in as the sixth best selling game. Red Dead Redemption will also be released physically for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in October. Of course, it's a new release, so it was bound to sell well in its first week.

After a mere 24 hours of release, Red Dead Redemption is currently the Best Selling title for PS4.



It’s also the top third title in the UK. Performance is very strong for its launch period. pic.twitter.com/0oflKYxPC7 — Ben (@videotechx) August 18, 2023

It'll be interesting to see how well the game continues to sell, as the reviews for the port have been positive with the exception of criticisms towards the game's frame rate and pricing. Either way, the price will drop eventually, as it does with all games, and it's great that one of the best games of the 2010s is now available for more people. Hopefully, Rockstar will continue to re-release more of its games to new platforms in the future.

What do you think of the Red Dead Redemption re-release? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.