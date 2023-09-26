Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Skeptical of Nintendo Switch Leak

Red Dead Redemption 2 is apparently coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to one rating that's surfaced online and may have leaked the existence of that version of the game, but Red Dead fans aren't 100% convinced that that's the case. Part of that skepticism stems from people wondering if the Nintendo Switch could even handle Red Dead Redemption 2 at all which isn't an invalid concern as people continue to look to Nintendo for news of a Nintendo Switch 2 or some other evolution of the system. Rockstar Games, of course, has not yet announced anything about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to the Nintendo Switch, so the one rating is the only leak players have to go off of, for now.

The rating in question was spotted on Brazil's site for the classification of new games with the listing for Red Dead Redemption 2 listing the Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions alongside the newest addition: the Nintendo Switch. Some are wondering if that was simply a mistake and that the listing was never meant to include the Nintendo Switch in the first place while others are having fun imagining what Red Dead Redemption 2 would even look like on Nintendo's console.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Nintendo Switch?

The rerelease of Red Dead Redemption did land on the Nintendo Switch, so there's precedent there for that series on Nintendo's console, but that game is one from 2010. Red Dead Redemption 2's graphics and performance on consoles and PCs is generally held in high regard to this day even though it came out five years ago, so some are skeptical that the Nintendo Switch could handle the game. The console has been able to grapple with games ported to it like Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Skyrim, and The Witcher 3, sure, but when you see how games like Mortal Kombat 1 perform on the Switch, it again brings into question the console's power or lack thereof.

"A port of RDR2 on the normal switch would be awful, with the latest mortal kombat controversy I wouldn't even wanna imagine what would happen with a port of RDR2," said one player who offered in their take on the situation after the leaked listing was spotted.

Others have opted instead to share visual representations of what they feel Red Dead Redemption 2 would look like on the Nintendo Switch. For context and the sake of comparison, the game currently is locked at 30FPS on the PlayStation 5 and runs well enough in that form.

Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay on the Nintendo Switch be like https://t.co/UaCrzkp8p8 pic.twitter.com/Woie02uJEA — InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) September 25, 2023

Years ago, a reputable Nintendo leaker with a track record worth following said a source had told them Rockstar would be working with Nintendo to "adapt the RAGE engine on Switch" which could then lead to more Switch ports of Rockstar's games. Red Dead Redemption's rerelease was one of those Rockstar Advanced Game Engine games, so perhaps its sequel will end up being the second. The question then, as some others have posited, is whether or not that version of the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch or saved for the inevitable Nintendo Switch 2.