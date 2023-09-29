GTA Online Celebrates Oktoberfest in New Weekly Update

GTA Online has received its new weekly update and it includes a bunch of new bonuses and free gear for players to take advantage of. GTA Online has really stood the test of time as it will officially turn 10 this coming Sunday. Grand Theft Auto V just celebrated its tenth anniversary on September 17th which resulted in a big in-game celebration with new collectibles, special outfits, and more being added to GTA Online. However, GTA Online wasn't accessible to players until a couple of weeks after the launch of the base game to allow players time to finish the story without distractions.

It doesn't seem like we're going to be getting any kind of notable special event for GTA Online's 10th anniversary, but the new weekly update still packs its own worthwhile perks. The new update for the week includes doubled production speeds for various businesses, a free alpine hat to celebrate Oktoberfest, double GTA% on select missions, and much more. You can view all the highlights for this week's update below.