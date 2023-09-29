GTA Online Celebrates Oktoberfest in New Weekly Update
GTA Online's new weekly update has arrived.
GTA Online has received its new weekly update and it includes a bunch of new bonuses and free gear for players to take advantage of. GTA Online has really stood the test of time as it will officially turn 10 this coming Sunday. Grand Theft Auto V just celebrated its tenth anniversary on September 17th which resulted in a big in-game celebration with new collectibles, special outfits, and more being added to GTA Online. However, GTA Online wasn't accessible to players until a couple of weeks after the launch of the base game to allow players time to finish the story without distractions.
It doesn't seem like we're going to be getting any kind of notable special event for GTA Online's 10th anniversary, but the new weekly update still packs its own worthwhile perks. The new update for the week includes doubled production speeds for various businesses, a free alpine hat to celebrate Oktoberfest, double GTA% on select missions, and much more. You can view all the highlights for this week's update below.
- Doubled Production Speeds for all Biker Businesses, Bunker Stock, and Nightclub Warehouse Stock
- 2X Special Cargo Crates from Lupe at Special Cargo Warehouses
- Free Alpine Hat to celebrate Oktoberfest
- Free Red Happy Moon Tee in honor of Moon Festival
- Double GTA$ and RP on Hasta La Vista
- 40% off all Upgrades and Modifications for Executive Offices, Bunkers, Nightclubs, and Bike Clubhouses
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- HSW Test Ride: The Maibatsu MonstroCiti
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between North Chumash to Palomino Highlands
- This week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, Penaud La Coureuse, Toundra Panthere, Dinka Sugoi, and Benefactor Feltzer
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Dinka RT3000 and returning Ocelot Lynx
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: Three returning sports cars – The Dinka Jester Classic, Dewbauchee Seven-70, and Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place in the Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series two days running to win the Übermacht Sentinel Classic
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Dinka Sugoi, 40% off the Ocelot Lynx and Dewbauchee Seven-70, 30% off the Dinka RT3000 and Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
- Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Up-N-Atomizer and 40% off Proximity Mines, Molotovs, and Sticky Bombs for GTA+ Members
- GTA+ Members: Free Bravado Hotring Hellfire, Double GTA$ and RP on Assault on Cayo Perico, Free Clothing, and more