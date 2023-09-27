Rockstar Games May Soon Offer Free Mobile Games Via GTA+

Rockstar Games may soon bring some mobile games to GTA+. Rockstar Games is one of the industry’s leading developers and has continued to blow people away with each release. The Grand Theft Auto series is its marquee franchise, allowing players to live out the life of successful career criminals and also witness the catastrophic consequences for that level of debauchery. The Red Dead Redemption games feel like a portal to the wild west, successfully immersing players in the American frontier in ways virtually no other game has ever accomplished. Even its smaller franchises (comparatively) like LA Noire, Bully, Max Payne, and Midnight Club are all fantastic games that rival any other studio’s greatest work.

With such a brilliant resume, Rockstar Games has earned its reputation in the industry and is not utilizing that for its subscription service. For those who play GTA Online, there’s a subscription service known as GTA+ that offers a ton of free bonuses. You can get free in-game items, discounts, and other benefits that are a pretty fair offer for those who play the game religiously. However, the offer got much sweeter this past week. GTA+ is now offering free games and it starts with a free copy of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Players won’t be able to keep it if their subscription lapses or if Rockstar removes it, but this is expected to be an ongoing benefit with other Rockstar games likely coming in the future. It seems like this will even extend to mobile, as players noticed references to Android and iOS in a description.

https://twitter.com/GTAonlineNews/status/1706745703853125740?s=20

As of right now, we don’t know when this will come or what games will be included. The GTA trilogy is expected to come to mobile in the future, but it doesn’t have a firm release date yet. Rockstar has plenty of other mobile offerings already, however, such as Bully. Whether or not Rockstar plans to bring other games to mobile in the future, especially with the new iPhone 15 Pro which is being advertised with more of a focus on gaming.