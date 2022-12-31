Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider

Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.

The hint comes the way of Klobrille, who doesn't say anything definitive but has an interesting tease for Xbox fans. Commenting on some speculation that the game is going to be delayed to fall 2023, the Xbox insider said "I May disagree with that," capitalizing "May" to presumably hint at a May release window for the game. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease, which means this is the extent of new information we have to offer.

Announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, 2021, Redfall boasts a vampire theme and its co-op/multiplayer elements means it's a brand new type of game, in addition to a brand new IP, for Arkane Studios.

"Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored," reads an official pitch of the game. "Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter."

The official description continues: "The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."

Redfall is set to release sometime next year via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to being available to purchase for $69.99, it will also be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ulimate when it launches.