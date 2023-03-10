Renegade Reveals New G.I. Joe Expansions

G.I. Joe fans are in store for a banner year in 2023 thanks to Renegade Game Studios, who has revealed a host of new expansions coming to some of their biggest games. Renegade has revealed new expansions for the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game and G.I. Joe Mission Critical, and there's a lot to be excited about. Let's start with the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game, which revealed the Raise the Flagg Campaign Expansion. As the name implies, the expansion is set aboard the U.S.S. Flagg, and features a brand new campaign mode that has you choosing how to equip the U.S.S. Flagg in order to best take down Cobra. You can pre-order all of the expansions right here.

The U.S.S. Flagg won't just be featured on cards though, as included in the expansion is a giant constructible aircraft carrier version of it that will acquire upgrades throughout the campaign. You'll have characters like Admiral Keel-Haul and Shipwreck available too, and there will be 6 sealed campaign envelopes with unexpected twists. If you pre-order from Renegade's store, you can also get the Bonus Box #5, which features 6 constructible Skystrikers.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

Moving to G.I. Joe Mission Critical, Renegade revealed the Chaos Break Expansion, which brings in new playable heroes Beach Head and Ripcord. It will also introduce a new boss to fight in Zartan, as well as his two lieutenants Zarana and Road Pig. There will also be two new vehicles to use, and those who pre-order from Renegade will get the Vehicle Pack #2, which includes the Conquest X-30, Rolling Thunder, Hammer, and Mauler MBT Promo Cards.

Mission Critical will also receive the Midnight Storm Expansion, which will feature new heroes Jinx, Mutt, and junkyard. The new boss will be none other than Storm Shadow, and his lieutenants will be Slice & Dice. The set will also include 12 Red Ninja foot soldiers, and those who pre-order from Renegade will get a Vehicle Pack as well.

The final new addition to the Mission Critical franchise is the Vanguard Strike Expansion, which will include new heroes Flint, Lady Jaye, and Barbecue. It will include 3 new vehicles as well, and you will be taking on a new Nemesis in Firefly, who will also have lieutenant Aleph at his side.

Mission Critical's Chaos Break Expansion will release first on April 4th, while Midnight Storm, Vanguard Strike, and Raise the Flagg will release in August of this year. You can find the official description for Raise the Flagg below.

"All hands on deck and set sail aboard the U.S.S. Flagg! With Admiral Keel-Haul and Shipwreck at the helm, the G.I. Joe team is ready to take to the seas and keep the world safe. However, the forces of Cobra aren't going to let the Joes have a day in the sun. Raise the Flagg introduces a brand-new campaign mode to the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game. Over several episodes, the stakes will be raised as your decisions, successes, and failures will compound to create your own narrative for the G.I. Joe team. Keep track of your progress in the campaign log and carefully choose how to equip the U.S.S Flagg as you confront Cobra Commander and his lackeys! This is an expansion. G.I Joe Deck-Building Game is required to play."

Are you excited for the new G.I. Joe expansions? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and G.I. Joe with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!