Resident Evil 2 Actress May Have Just Teased a New Game

Resident Evil 2 actress Stephanie Panisello -- the talent behind Clare Redfield -- seemingly teased a new Resident Evil game. During a special podcast that pulled together a slew of Resident Evil acting talent to talk about the series, and their time working on it, Panisello noted that she's working with a fellow Resident Evil actor on an upcoming project. Unfortunately, the actress doesn't divulge any details on the project, but the tease alone has Resident Evil fans talking.

"Also, Resident Evil 3 cast, hello. I know I didn’t know you guys personally, although I do feel like I’ve worked with one of you, but I think it’s a project that hasn’t come out yet, so I won’t say anything," said Panisello.

As you can see, not only is Panisello teasing an unannounced project, she seemingly suggests she's already finished her work for it, which would mean it's pretty far along. That said, while it's a decent bet to assume this is a Resident Evil project, the unfortunate reality is it could be anything. It could be another game or something entirely different, like a commercial or a TV show. Chances are it's a new Resident Evil game though.

If it's a new game, the question then becomes: what game? Well, there's been rumors of both Resident Evil 8 and Resident Evil 4 Remake. But it's probably not for either of these. That said, if it's not for either of these games, it's unclear what it could be for, assuming it's a Resident Evil game. Unless it's reference to a remake of Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, however, last we heard no such remake was in development. Alas, all we can do is speculate.

While we don't know what this mystery project is, and while we may not be seeing a new Resident Evil at least until next year, we do have the remake of Resident Evil 3, which just released earlier this month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Capcom really set a new bar for remakes in 2019 with Resident Evil 2 by showing what some iconic Resident Evil characters could look like in a new era of gaming, so the next logical step for the company would be to move the bar even higher with a remake of Resident Evil 3," reads the opening of our official review of Resident Evil 3. "Some smart decisions made in this latest remake help achieve that goal by rectifying some frustrations and making movements feel more fluid than ever before. The game trades away some of the franchise’s signature horror elements for a more action-oriented approach, but the result is a fresh hybrid experience and the best version of Raccoon City seen in a long time."

H/T, Rely on Horror.

