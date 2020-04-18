Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake Could Still Happen, Says Insider

According to a reputable industry insider, a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica could still happen, but only if fans continue to ask for it. The glimmer of hope for Resident Evil fans comes from prominent leaker and insider Dusk Golem, who has been at the forefront of the recent Resident Evil rumors that have been dominating the video game news cycle the past few weeks.

Taking to Twitter, the industry insider noted that if you want Capcom to remake the game, continue to ask for it, because after Resident Evil 8 (reportedly) releases next year, the team on it will need to be transitioned to a new project, and there’s reason to think it could be another Resident Evil project.

The leaker claims that Capcom — unlike some developers — really listens to fan feedback, and so it’s probably been hearing the demand for Resident Evil – Code: Veronica to get the remake treatment like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have gotten.

“Firstly let me say if you want Code Veronica remake, let your voices be heard, try to vocalize it to Capcom,” said the insider. “After Resident Evil 8 is finished those people will have to be put on another project, I actually do know Capcom listens to fan feedback more than many think they do, and after Resident Evil 8 I think will be the most likely time Code Veronica may be put on the table if Capcom thinks there’s interest.”

For those that don’t know: Resident Evil – Code: Veronica debuted back in 2000 via Capcom and the Sega Dreamcast. It is notably the fourth major installment in the series, and the first to debut on a separate platform from the PlayStation. While the game retains the survival-horror elements, gameplay, and controls of the previous games in the series, it shook things up by ditching the pre-rendered backgrounds in favor of real-time 3D environments and dynamic camera movement.

While the game is commonly referred to as a spin-off, it’s technically not, or at least it wasn’t supposed to be. It was designed to be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 2, but because it isn’t a numbered entry, it’s seen more or less as a spin-off of the mainline, numbered series.

That said, while the game reviewed very well, it didn’t sell very well due to it being stranded on the Dreamcast. As a result, it doesn’t get the same love from fans or attention from Capcom as the other older Resident Evil games, but it seems like this could be changing in the future.