‘Resident Evil 2’ Director Advises To “Run Like Hell” If You See Mr. X

Since Resident Evil 2 released this Friday, the general chatter on social media and other parts of the Internet have largely been about two things: how good the remake is and how absolutely terrifying Mr. X (Tyrant) is.

That said, players have been frantically trying to figure out how to survive the behemoth and his pounding footsteps and his commitment to hunting down players. But, for the most part, nobody has found a killer solution. So, if you come across Tyrant during your own play session: what should you do? Well, according to Yasuhiro Anpo, Director on the game, you should just run.

“If you hear its footsteps, then I’d say run like hell,” said Anpo while speaking to PlayStation Blog. “I recommend also knowing your surroundings and constantly knowing what your escape routes are. Nothing spells out imminent doom like being trapped in a corner with no place to hide.”

Anpo also provided a little bit of insight into how the character picked up the common nickname, Mr. X in the first place, and reveals the reason he thinks players were partially were so scared of the enemy was because nobody knew anything about the character.

“His official name is ‘Tyrant,’ and is one of Umbrella’s mass-production models,” said Anpo explaining the origins of the character. “The reason he was also referred to as ‘Mr. X’ was because there weren’t many details disclosed about him, even in the original title. This was done on purpose, since we felt that it would be far more terrifying to be chased around by a large man with no rhyme or reason or explanation why. Providing the player with too much information would only lessen the mystery and fear of the unknown, so we kept things shrouded in darkness.”

The Resident Evil 2 Director also talked about how the character and his behavior has changed from the original game.

“The main thing is that the Tyrant’s objective has changed,” said Anpo. “In the original title, the Tyrant only appeared in Scenario B, since its main goal was to capture Sherry’s pendant. However, in order to up the ante and instill an extra level of fear into its existence, we changed the Tyrant’s objective to be the obliteration of any evidence leading to Umbrella, including the eradication of any and all lifeforms still remaining within the vicinity. To make matters even more intense, once it finds a target, it follows after them in an endless pursuit until that target is dead. Even if you’re in the room next door, if you make a sound, the Tyrant will track you and hunt you down.”

If you haven’t played Resident Evil 2 yet, all you need to know is if you see Mr. X, prepare yourself from some tense and terrifying chases and cat and mouse moments. And if you have played the game already, you’ll know everything Anpo said about the character is true, and then some.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.