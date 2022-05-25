Resident Evil 3's Next-Gen Upgrade Could be Coming Soon

✖

Earlier this year, Capcom revealed free next-gen upgrades for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Since then, the publisher has not offered any details about when these upgrades might come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it seems that the upgrade for Resident Evil 3 could be arriving in the near future. On Twitter, Resident Evil fan @BSAAEurope shared an image of his PS5 home screen with Resident Evil 3 in the disc drive. The screen states "PS5 upgrade available." Apparently, the prompt does not come up for Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 7.

An image of the prompt can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Link not working yet but looks like Remake 3 PS5 upgrade is imminent. Nothing for 7 or 2 yet. pic.twitter.com/tqNMALIRS4 — TheBatMan (@BSAAEurope) May 23, 2022

Obviously, the Resident Evil 3 upgrade isn't working at this time, but the prompt would seem to suggest that a release is imminent. We don't know if Capcom is planning to release all three of its Resident Evil upgrades simultaneously, or if we could see them spaced out. On one hand, fans would probably appreciate having all three released at once, but on the other hand, spacing them out could give fans more time to play them. Presumably, the upgrades will be released at the same time on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 remake debuted on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2020. The game's release followed the hugely successful Resident Evil 2 remake, though critical reception wasn't quite as strong. As with its 1999 predecessor, Resident Evil 3 follows protagonists Claire Redfield and Carlos Oliveira as they are pursued through Raccoon City by the Nemesis. The game's visuals were already a big step up from the original game, and it will be interesting to see how the remake takes advantage of the next-gen hardware! Since the game released more than two years ago, physical copies have been deeply discounted by various retailers, so fans that haven't picked up the game just yet might want to do so before the upgrade becomes available.

Are you looking forward to the Resident Evil next-gen upgrades? Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Push Square]