Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Capcom has announced that it’s bringing Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to next-gen platforms later in 2022. Over the past few years, the Resident Evil franchise as a whole has seen a major resurgence, mainly due in part to the critical and commercial success of all of the aforementioned titles. Now, Capcom seems to want to continue to lean on these games on new hardware.

Announced via a press release today, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will be receiving a variety of upgrades when they come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC later this year. “Developed using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, all three titles will tout cutting-edge features including ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio to enhance the immersion of the award-winning experiences,” said a description of this next-gen update. “For PlayStation 5 players, all three titles also feature engaging DualSense support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.”

https://twitter.com/RE_Games/status/1499036815000543234

As we have come to expect from other next-gen upgrades for various titles, Capcom also confirmed that anyone who already owns Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 will be able to gain access to these enhancements for no cost. And while the focus of this upgrade might solely be on its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Capcom also confirmed that a new update for the PC versions of each title will also be coming about.

For now, the biggest question surrounding this new update for RE2, RE3, and RE7 comes with its launch. Capcom has only committed to saying that the upgrade will drop “later this year” for the time being, with no further windows yet to be revealed. Whenever we do learn more about these releases, though, we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited to potentially play through Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 once again on new hardware? Or will you instead be giving any of these games a shot for the first time? Let me know either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.