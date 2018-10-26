‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘Resident Evil 0’ and ‘Resident Evil’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Year

We’re about to have a whole lot more Resident Evil in the palm of our hands because Capcom has just announced three huge favorites in the Resident Evil franchise that are making their way over to the Nintendo Switch next year!

The team took to their Twitter account to deliver the good news just in time for Halloween! The caption reads, “Capcom is bringing multiple fan favorites to Nintendo Switch! Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will each be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2019! We’ll have more info soon!”

Not familiar with the above titles? Here’s a breakdown for what’s on the way:

Original ‘Resident Evil’

The original Resident Evil first made its debut on the first PlayStation back in 1996. It was later ported to the Sega Saturn, PC, and Nintendo DS:

“A series of gory attacks in the area surrounding a remote biotech lab brings in S.T.A.R.S. (Special Tactics and Rescue Squad) to investigate. On arrival, Bravo Team communications are abruptly cut off. Now it’s up to your Team. You arrive at the isolated mansion under-powered and on the run. Arm yourself with anything you can find. There are puzzles to solve, traps to disarm and mysteries to uncover while trying to avoid a blood-bath with the freaks of nature that populate the mansion. Each lurking horror you survive will bring you closer to the source of the Resident Evil.”

‘Resident Evil 0’

According to Capcom, “This remastered version takes the fear-inducing atmosphere from the original 2002 release and transforms it with stunning new HD visuals, improved sound, widescreen support and an optional modernized control system and more. Both series fans and newcomers alike can experience the story of what really happened before the iconic mansion incident that was the catalyst for the entire Resident Evil saga.

“The story of Resident Evil 0 takes players back to 1998. Reports have been mounting about unusual murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. The city’s Special Forces division, S.T.A.R.S., sends their Bravo Team – including rookie cop member Rebecca Chambers – to investigate. On route, the team’s helicopter suffers engine trouble and is forced to make a crash landing, where they find an overturned prisoner transport vehicle. Splitting up to search the area, Rebecca discovers the Ecliptic Express, a train stopped dead on the tracks. Inside, she meets death row convict and ex-Navy lieutenant Billy Coen. Throughout the game, players will take control of both Rebecca and Billy, at times switching between both characters in order to proceed. Learning the advantages of each character is the key to solving puzzles and surviving the nightmares that lie ahead.”

‘Resident Evil 4’

Resident Evil 4 has gone through the remaster treatment for one big reason: It’s arguably the best in the franchise. Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 2 have both been in stiff competition with each other for the king of the horror franchise, so it’s even more exciting to see the title make its way to the Nintendo Switch:

“Raccoon City has been completely destroyed and with it, the G-Virus. Umbrella’s legacy continues to infect the world, and former rookie cop Leon Kennedy is back to combat the latest outbreak in Spain. While searching for the president’s daughter, Kennedy is thrown into a nightmare world of new, smarter mutations. Resident Evil 4 for the GameCube revitalized the series with new mechanics and a more intense focus on horror. Battle through villages, castles, and secret laboratories to end the latest outbreak of B.O.W.s and stop the plans of familiar villains.”

We don’t have an exact release date at this time, only that the newly announced ports will be arriving next year.