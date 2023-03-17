Resident Evil 4 Remake Early Metacritic Score Revealed

Resident Evil 4 -- the 2023 remake of the 2005 survival-horror classic of the same exact name -- isn't out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for another week, however, reviews started to pour in this morning as the game's review embargo lifted. As expected, and like the original, the remake is critically acclaimed, at least so far. Metroid Prime Remastered and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt – Comple Edition remain the highest-rated games of the year with scores of 94 on Metacritic, however, Resident Evil 4 is now in third with a 93 on Metacritic.

As always, scores vary depending on the platform. Right now, it's the PS5 version that boasts the 93. The PC and Xbox Series X|S versions are currently sitting at 92 and 91, respectively. As for the PS4 version, it does not have a score as only one review of this version has been posted and in order to trigger a score you need at least four reviews. The one single review for this version of the game scores the game as a 90/100.

'Resident Evil 4 is a game I've bought more times than I care to admit, and based on how many systems it's been ported to and the general community sentiment around it, I'd imagine I'm not alone there," reads the opening of our review of the game. "A remake of a game with that kind of staying power has the potential to make people a bit anxious, however – what parts will stay, what parts will go, and where things are improved, will it be handled in a way that nostalgia and modernizations are successfully married? Those are all questions Resident Evil fans will soon be able to put to rest because, just like it did with the original game, Capcom has again nailed it with the Resident Evil 4 remake."

Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release worldwide one week from today, on March 24, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, the Capcom remake will cost $59.99.