New Resident Evil Game Reportedly Releasing Before April 2021

According to a new report, in addition to the April-bound remake of Resident Evil 3, there’s a new Resident Evil game releasing before April 2021. The report comes way from industry insider Aesthetic Gamer, who claims that Capcom has not one, not two, not three, but four big games releasing during their next fiscal year. In other words, it will release four big titles between April 2020 and April 2021. We already know what one of these games is: the aforementioned remake of Resident Evil 3. However, according to Aesthetic Gamer, three of these games haven’t been announced yet, and one is a new Resident Evil game.

“One last Capcom tweet then I’ll go silent until April,” writes the insider on Twitter. “Capcom’s fiscal 2020 year is very impressive, there’s four big titles they’re releasing, including two Resident Evil games (one is Resident Evil 3). There’s also a fifth medium game but not on the same scale as the other four releases. You’ll see this in their fiscal report next month, they’ve got some big hitters coming and they’re expecting big earnings.”

Unfortunately, Aesthetic Gamer doesn’t divulge any further details, but in the past they have noted that a new Resident Evil remake is not in the works, and Resident Evil 8 is still a ways off. In other words, the new Resident Evil game isn’t a remake or the next mainline installment in the series, which seemingly confirms it’s a spin-off.

As for what the other titles are, who knows. Aesthetic Gamer did recently rule out a return to Dino Crisis, so it’s not one of these two unaccounted for games. Of course, it could be a new Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, Mega Man, Onimusha, Dead Rising, or a few other games. They could also be working on a new IP, but that doesn’t seem to be Capcom’s MO at the moment.

Whatever they are working on, there’s a decent chance all of it could come to PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, as we wait for more details on these alleged games — which should be taken with a grain of salt — don’t forget that plenty of PS5 and Xbox Series X games have already been confirmed. You can check out all of these PS5 games here, and all of these Xbox Series X games here.