New Dino Crisis Game Reportedly Cancelled

According to a new report, a new Dino Crisis game was in the works at Capcom, however, it has since been cancelled. Further, the series is reportedly now on ice, squashing rumors that Capcom was getting ready to resurrect it via a remake done in the style of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. The report comes way of Aesthetic Gamer, an insider and leaker well-known for their reliable scoops on Capcom series. According to the insider, a new Dino Crisis game began development "a few years ago," but then it was "scrapped and buried." Further, the series is now "extinct for the time being."

"A Dino Crisis game actually was started a few years ago, but then scrapped and buried, and the franchise for now is still extinct for the time being," writes Aesthetic Gamer over on Twitter whilst revealing that the rumored Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake is also not currently in the works.

Unfortunately, no further details are divulged by the insider. As you may know, while there hasn't been anyone suggesting a new Dino Crisis game was in the works, there have been rumors and reports of a remake of the first game, which apparently isn't happening, at least not for now.

For those that don't know: Dino Crisis -- often referred to as "Resident Evil with dinosaurs" -- is a survival-horror meets action-adventure game from legendary game creator Shinji Mikami and Capcom. The series debuted in 1999, and hasn't been since 2003, despite being considered a cult-hit. Why? Probably because it's only sold 4.4 million units to date. Over the years, Capcom has flirted with bringing it back, or at least that's what reports and rumors have led many to believe. That said, it's 2020 and there's still no signs of it coming back anytime soon.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Capcom bring Dino Crisis back? If so, should it be a new entry or in the form of a remake?

