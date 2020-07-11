Resident Evil 8 Village Release Date Hinted at by Leaker

✖

Resident Evil 8 Village's PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC release date has been hinted at by a prominent industry insider and leaker. Last month, Capcom revealed the next mainline installment in the long-running survival-horror series. What Capcom didn't reveal was a release date, though it did provide a release window of "2021." Anytime over the course of 12 months is a pretty big window though, but it looks like this window has been narrowed.

According to Dusk Golem, who has proven reliable when it comes to Resident Evil scoops, a release date has not been pinned down by Capcom, which explains why it's not saying anything more specific than "2021." However, the insider notes a "Q2" release window is looking likely. If this is true, the game will arrive sometime between April 1 and June 30.

Interestingly, the leaker also claims come Q1 2021, the game will have been in development for four years, which is right in the middle of the average development time of modern AAA games.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and in video game development, everything is always subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not issued a comment pertaining to this leak, and it's unlikely it will.

Resident Evil 8 Village is set to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

"The first-person action in Resident Evil Village begins when players assume the role of a distraught and shattered Ethan as he seeks to uncover the mysterious new horrors that plague a once peaceful village," reads an official pitch of the game. "Throughout this terrifying journey, players will fight for every breath as they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of next-generation consoles, the detailed realism and relentless feeling of fear will increase with each desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on Resident Evil Village click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.