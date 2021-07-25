Resident Evil Perfumes Officially Released by Capcom

✖

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Resident Evil game, and fans of Capcom's beloved survival horror franchise are getting a lot of different ways to celebrate. In one of the most bizarre announcements so far, Capcom has started selling three different perfumes based on characters from the franchise: Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield. The scents can be found on the Japanese version of the Capcom Store, but there has been no announcement about a local release. That means fans in North America probably won't have a way to acquire the perfumes unless they can find a website offering imports.

An image of the three perfumes can be found below.

(Photo: Capcom)

Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing how these perfumes actually smell! Hopefully, these are scents "inspired" by these characters. The alternative is that Capcom is trying to replicate how the characters actually smell in the games. Odds are, all three smell like gunpowder, various herbs, and blood, which doesn't make for a pleasant combination. Throw in the sweat that accumulates when running through Raccoon City, and there's really no way that any of these characters could smell pleasant!

Of course, this isn't the first video game inspired fragrance we've seen. Last year, UK retailer GAME released a fragrance inspired by Mario (though it was not officially licensed like this one). In fact, when writing about that particular smell, I mused about the possibility of additional video game perfumes, including one based on Resident Evil; I didn't think it would actually happen, though! It's worth noting that Capcom has also offered a number of other fragrances based on its franchises, including Ace Attorney, Monster Hunter, and more.

Capcom has found a lot of unique ways to celebrate Resident Evil's anniversary this year. Resident Evil Village released back in April, and multiple video games have seen content based on the series, including Dead by Daylight, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Division 2. The year is more than halfway over, but clearly the publisher is still finding new ways to surprise fans!

