Resident Evil Director Reveals Character That Didn’t Make It Into the Movie

When Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releases later this month, the film will feature a number of familiar faces, including characters like Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy. While director Johannes Roberts was able to fit a number of iconic characters from the first two games, there is one that won’t be appearing: the T-00 Tyrant, better known as “Mr. X.” In an appearance on the ComicBook Nation podcast, Roberts revealed that he really wanted to include the character, but couldn’t find a way to make it work in the movie.

“The one thing that I wanted to put in and I didn’t, I just couldn’tfind a way to put in was Mr. X. There is a nod. It’s tricky to see inthe shot and I was like, ‘Just use that shot,’ but it doesn’t work inthe movie. And I was like, ‘Okay,’ with a movie you have to actuallytell a proper movie rather than just use the shots that you want,” saidRoberts.

For those unfamiliar with Mr. X, the villain is one of the primary antagonists in Resident Evil 2.The Tyrant never actually receives that name in the game, but it hasbeen used in promotional material over the years, including the strategy guide, action figure packages, and more.

One of the biggest concerns fans have about Welcome to Raccoon Cityis that it could include too much material. There is alot of story that can be covered between the first two Resident Evilgames, and fans can’t be blamed for worrying the adaptation might end up overstuffed. It remains to be seen whether Roberts and therest of the team managed to strike the right balance, butMr. X’s omission shows that there were efforts to trim material thatdidn’t fit. Fans can find out for themselves when Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releases on November 24th! In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

