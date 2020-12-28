Resident Evil Movie Reboot Has Finished Filming

✖

The upcoming reboot of the Resident Evil movie franchise has now finished its initial filming. After starting shooting only a couple of months back, Sony Pictures announced today that principal photography has now wrapped and that the film is still on track for its 2021 release date.

Sony Pictures announced this news over on Twitter where it also shared a new image from what looks to be the set of Resident Evil. The picture doesn’t feature anything of note outside of a clapperboard featuring the film’s logo and the name of director Johannes Roberts and director of photography Maxime Alexandre. A TV can also be seen in the image, but it’s uncertain if this is somehow a tease related to the movie itself.

That’s a wrap in Raccoon City. 🎬

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/q5mmQxjFQo — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 28, 2020

For now, there still isn’t a whole lot that we know about this new Resident Evil movie other than the fact that it’s meant to reboot the franchise as a whole. The movie’s plot is based on the first game in Capcom's video game franchise which sees a number of characters from Raccoon City’s S.T.A.R.S. unit visiting the mysterious Spencer Mansion. Iconic characters such as Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine will reportedly be appearing in the movie as well.

One thing that we do know is that it should be quite the departure from the past six films set in the Resident Evil universe. Milla Jovovich, who played the character Alice in the previous films, isn’t expected to be involved in any manner. Jovovich was previously the only actress who played a part in all of the other movies which first debuted back in 2002.

As for the cast this time around, it’s set to feature the likes of Robbie Amell, Avan Jogia, Kaya Scodelario, and Neal McDonough to name a few. Earlier this month, we also happened to get our first look at what seems to be the set of the Spencer Mansion from the movie.

Resident Evil is set to release in theaters next year on September 9, 2021. As of this moment, an initial trailer for the movie hasn’t been revealed, but with filming now being done, there’s a decent chance that we’ll get one in the next few months. Until that time, you can continue following all of our ongoing coverage of the new Resident Evil movie right here.

How do you feel about this upcoming Resident Evil movie? Are you planning to watch it once it releases next year? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to continue talking about all things Resident Evil.