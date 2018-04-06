A Quiet Place Creators Detail How They Would Have Approached a Resident Evil Movie

✖

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' Haunt lands on Blu-ray this week, which was their first project after the massive success of 2018's A Quiet Place, a story they wrote and John Krasinski directed. Many fans were surprised that the pair developed a unique and original film as opposed to jumping into an established concept to lend their talents to, as they have previously revealed they met with a number of studios about tackling some of their most high-profile properties. Of the various projects they had meetings about, they revealed that they had briefly toyed with a unique approach to a Resident Evil film, but that their interest in such an endeavor was short-lived. Haunt hits Blu-ray on October 22nd.

"There's been a lot of stuff that's crossed our desk. There's been stuff where we're like, 'Oh wow, thanks for thinking of us. What an honor.' But wasn't the right thing," Woods shared with ComicBook.com. "I think the one thing that crossed our desk that we explored for a second and would be open to continuing to explore it, although I think they probably wouldn't want to go in as outrageous of a direction as we would want to take it, I think they want to go in a more conventional direction, but Resident Evil is probably the one piece of IP that we were interested in that's crossed our desk, just because we grew up with that first game. The first game was so cinematic and it was like the scariest thing. It almost felt scarier than any horror movie. We'd invite all of our friends over and one person would play the game. We'd all just watch as audience members and shriek anytime something scary happened."

He added, "We thought the zombie genre has gotten so tired. We've just seen every iteration of zombies you could possibly imagine. So, how do you do something new? With Resident Evil, we were like, 'Oh, maybe you could approach it like Sam Mendes approached 1917 and just do this insane, outrageous oner in the zombie genre with Resident Evil,' which feels organic to Resident Evil because those games feel like one big piece of movement and sustained piece of suspense. That was the one thing that we toyed with for like, five seconds. But, outside of that, the thrill for us is just creating new ideas and new worlds."

Given the ambition of this concept, fans will likely be disappointed that it never moved past the idea stage, but with a new Resident Evil reboot film and TV series on the horizon, and with Beck and Woods continuing to develop their own franchises, there's still a lot for fans to be excited for.

In Haunt, "On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an 'extreme' haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are very real."

The film's new Collector's Edition Blu-ray includes:

NEW To Escape the Haunt: The Making of Haunt featurette including interviews with writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, actors Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Lauryn Alisa McClain, Schuyler Helford, Justin Marxen, Chaney Morrow, Special Makeup Effects artist Chris Bridges and co-composer Andy Milburn (tomandandy)

NEW Audio Commentary with actors Justin Marxen (Clown), Chaney Morrow (Ghost) and Damian Maffei (Devil)

Audio Commentary with writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Behind the Haunt, The Sound of Haunt, Deleted Scenes with an introduction by Scott and Bryan

Popcorn Frights Q & A with Scott, Bryan and some of the cast

Egyptian Theatre Premiere Q & A with Scott and Bryan, moderated by Eli Roth

Short Film: The Sleepover – Scott and Bryan’s first film

Director’s Diary

Theatrical Trailer

Haunt hits Blu-ray on October 22nd. Stay tuned for updates on the future of Resident Evil.

