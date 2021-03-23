Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Details Revealed

✖

Capcom has announced a new open beta test for Resident Evil Re:Verse. The beta will be open to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam users from April 7th at 11:00 p.m. PT, through April 10th at 10:59 p.m. PT. Pre-loads for the open beta will begin on April 5th, so those who plan to participate can get prepared a bit earlier! Fans that participated in the closed beta will be forced to update the game prior to playing the new beta when it launches. This should prove to be an exciting chance for fans to check out the game before its official release!

Resident Evil Re:Verse will launch alongside Resident Evil Village as an accompanying multiplayer mode. The game is playable for four-to-six players, and features a third person perspective similar to series entries like the Resident Evil 2 remake. During the game's five-minute Deathmatches, players hunt one another as they collect virus vials. When a player is killed, they are resurrected as a bio-organic weapon. Collecting more vials allows players to transform into more powerful B.O.W.s, adding a unique bit of strategy to the game. The player that ends up with the most points after each match is declared the winner.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, and Re:Verse is one of several ways Capcom is planning to mark the occasion. The multiplayer game should make for a perfect celebration of the series, as it will feature some of the most beloved characters from the franchise. These include Leon S. Kennedy, Chris and Claire Redfield, Ada Wong, Jill Valentine, and HUNK. There are also multiple bioweapon types from the games. Fans have grown quite attached to these characters over the last 25 years, so this should be a fun game for longtime fans, as well as players just looking to unwind after tense Resident Evil Village sessions!

Resident Evil Re:Verse is set to release May 7th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. More information on the open beta might be revealed during the upcoming Resident Evil Showcase. Readers can find out more about the digital event right here.

Do you plan on taking part in the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta? What do you think of the upcoming multiplayer game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!