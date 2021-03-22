Resident Evil Showcase Digital Event Announced for April

✖

Next month, Capcom will hold another Resident Evil Showcase digital event featuring Resident Evil Village as well as "new game content and 25th anniversary news to share." The publisher held a similar event earlier this year, which gave viewers new details on the upcoming survival horror game as well as other announcements related to the series. Capcom's press release is vague regarding what fans can expect to see from the show, and a specific date and time have not been set as of this writing. More information about the show will be revealed over the coming weeks from the franchise's official Twitter account.

The announcement from Capcom can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The #ResidentEvil25thAnniversary begins today! The next Resident Evil Showcase goes live in April - catch up on the latest showcase info, an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and more! 🌿 https://t.co/lq7EZi8MEI pic.twitter.com/RBfAVSwlmP — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 22, 2021

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, and it seems that Capcom has a lot of plans to celebrate the occasion! In addition to the release of Resident Evil Village in May, there's also the upcoming live-action film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City coming in September. Last month also saw the release of Resident Evil content in Ubisoft's The Division 2. However, it sounds like Capcom might have even more anniversary content in store!

According to Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise has sold 107 million units over the last 25 years. Given the popularity of the series, it seems like a safe bet that the number will only continue to grow following the release of Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard remains the highest-selling game in the franchise, and the second best-selling game in the publisher's history. It remains to be seen whether or not Village will be able to top that number, but a lot of players might want to see the story of Ethan Winters continue in the new game.

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what else Capcom has in store for this year. Fortunately, April is just around the corner!

Are you excited for April's Resident Evil Showcase digital event? What would you like to see announced for the franchise's anniversary? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!