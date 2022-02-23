New Resident Evil Remasters Could Be Announced Soon

It looks like Capcom could be quietly paving the way to announce some new Resident Evil remasters in the future. Over the past couple of years, Capcom has released a new Resident Evil video game of some sort on an annual basis. And while these games have been wholly new (or remade) installments within the series, no such Resident Evil title is currently planned to drop in 2022. However, thanks to a recent development on Capcom’s end, it looks like Resident Evil fans could have something new to latch onto this year.

On the official Japanese Resident Evil website recently, Capcom updated a handful of assets associated with some older installments in the franchise. Specifically, the developer uploaded some new art and character models that are tied to Resident Evil: Code Veronica, Resident Evil Outbreak, and Resident Evil: Outbreak File 2. These new assets were uploaded to the “history” page of the Resident Evil website, seemingly as a way to highlight past entries in the series. However, the fact that these assets have been upgraded whatsoever has led some fans to wonder about whether or not new remasters of each game could be incoming. Otherwise, why would Capcom go through the trouble of overhauling the assets in the first place?

https://twitter.com/project_umb/status/1496186059415334920

It’s worth stressing that, for the time being, this is simply speculation on the part of many fans that new Resident Evil remasters could be announced in the near future. Capcom currently hasn’t teased in any capacity that it will have an announcement to make regarding the franchise any time soon. That being said, this move is definitely an intriguing one on Capcom’s behalf and will be worth monitoring as we move forward. If any new developments do come about here, we’ll be sure to let you know on ComicBook.com.

