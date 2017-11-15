Resident Evil Revelations 1 + 2 Trailer Details Nintendo Switch Controls, More

Later this month, Resident Evil fans will be able to jump back into the Revelations saga on Nintendo Switch, with a compilation that features both games, along with various other features.

Today, Capcom released a new trailer for Resident Evil Revelations 1 + 2, with an emphasis on the JoyCon motion controls and additional content. You can see it above.

Players that prefer to go through the game the traditional way will still be able to do so, either with a Pro Controller or through the Switch’s handheld mode. However, for those that wasn’t to be more immersive with their motion controls, there’s a lot you can do.

For instance, you can actually use one JoyCon to aim your gun at enemies, while firing with the other one. This allows for better precision aiming, even with a controller as small as that one. You can also mimic reloading to keep a fresh supply of bullets in your gun.

The JoyCon can also be used for knife attacks, including finishing moves to take down zombies once and for all. You can also shake the JoyCon if someone grabs a hold of you, so you can break free and proceed to attack them. This is particularly helpful against undead dogs that just won’t get off you.

Resident Evil Revelations 1 + 2 will also feature local co-op support, with two players working together in a split-screen set-up. From what we’ve seen in the short demo, this looks to be a rather effective feature for players that want to venture together.

The package also features Amiibo support, as you can scan certain characters and unlock new goods in the game, such as additional weaponry. A specific list of what each Amiibo does hasn’t been provided yet, but we should know more soon.

Finally, Resident Evil Revelations‘ twin-pack will also come with all DLC unlocked, including additional costumes, weapons and characters for Raid Mode, as well as add-on episodes. There will also be mini-games thrown in as well, including one based on the classic arcade game Ghosts ‘n Goblins.

Resident Evil Revelations 1 + 2 should be a great package for Switch owners when it arrives on November 28th.