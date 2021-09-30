Resident Evil: The Board Game Teaser Trailer and Kickstarter Date Revealed

Steamforged Games and Capcom have already delivered two fantastic Resident Evil board games, and now they are set to have their own trilogy. Steamforged confirmed recent rumors that they are working on a board game version of the original Resident Evil, and to celebrate the news they revealed a new teaser trailer that captured the spooky spirit of the original game, complete with the Mansion that many remember so fondly. We also got a Kickstarter launch date, and fans can check out the Kickstarter campaign when it launches on October 26th, which will be live at this link. You can also watch the full teaser trailer in the video above.

Steamforged actually released Resident Evil 2 as their first board game in the series, and after a successful campaign, they revealed Resident Evil 3 featuring Jill Valentine and Nemesis. Now we’re finally getting the original Resident Evil featuring Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, and hopefully, it will include Barry as well, because you know you want to use that Master of Unlocking line at the table (no judgment here).

The original Resident Evil still contains some of the most memorable boss fights in the franchise (like that giant snake in the attic), so we can’t wait to see what Steamforged can do with the game.

In the meantime, you can find the official description for Resident Evil 3: The Board Game below.

“Explore Racoon City as a terrifying open world on your tabletop. If you and your fellow survivors can find the parts to repair the cable car, you may just make it out alive. Maybe.

Navigate spine-tingling scenarios while scavenging what you can. Your search for key items will take you through iconic locations like Raccoon City Police Department and Saint Michael’s Clock Tower. But watch out! You’ll be attacked by Zombie Dogs, Drain Deimos, and even worse monsters at every turn. And Nemesis is never far behind…

You’ll need to work together to stand a chance. Play as Jill, Carlos, Mikhail, or Nikolai. Whoever you choose, each character has unique rules for you to get to grips with as you navigate a city overrun by the infected.

And you’d better do it fast, because every decision counts. As you search, discover precious items, new locations, and unexpected obstacles. Encounter random events that force decisions which change the course of your campaign, transforming your experience each time you play.

All the while, the tension deck will keep you on your toes, evolving with your choices – but that’s not all. The city danger level is rising. The higher it gets, the more lethal your enemies become. And if it reaches the top? Game over.

A cooperative campaign game for 1-4 players, Resident Evil 3: The Board Game injects fresh terror into the survival horror engine that kept Resident Evil 2 board game fans on the edge of their seat. Will you survive the night?”

