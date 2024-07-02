Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Headed to Theaters

Zack Snyder is bringing his Justice League movie to the big screen. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the culmination of the filmmaker’s DC Extended Universe, which has his loyal fanbase to thank for making it happen. Fans lobbied hard to get Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut, which is drastically different from the Justice League audiences got to see when the movie was originally in theaters. Needing content for its HBO Max streaming service during the pandemic, Warner Bros. opened up the Snyder Cut for subscribers. Now, fans will be able to pay to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League in theaters.

A screenshot of Zack Snyder’s Vero account shows the filmmaker posting, “Want to see ZSJL on the big screen… stay tuned for a date.” While an official release date for the theatrical debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not known, we should receive that information in the near future. Perhaps it will happen sometime this summer before kids head back to school if we’re lucky.

Justice League: Justice Is Gray is the black-and-white version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s the same film except with a black and white color palette. “I’d like to shoot a black-and-white movie at some point. We’re finishing right now the black-and-white version of Justice League, and it’s called the Justice Is Gray Edition,” Snyder told I Minutemen. “That’s what I call it. Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition. It’s not black-and-white as they say (laughs). But that’s the name of the black-and-white version.”

Snyder described what is now called the Justice Is Gray Edition as the “most Justice League experience” and the “ideal version of the movie” because the long-fabled Snyder Cut was edited in black-and-white.

“My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience,” Snyder said in a November interview with The Film Junkee. “Because that’s how I lived with the movie for two years, in black-and-white.”

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.