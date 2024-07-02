McDonald’s x Jujutsu Kaisen: What Special Grade Sauces Are Available?

Jujutsu Kaisen and McDonald’s are teaming up on a special new sauce, and McDonald’s has revealed just how many characters will get their own Special Grade Garlic Sauces! Jujutsu Kaisen is having quite the huge year as following the end of Season 2 of the anime last year, and has only gotten bigger ever since. Not only did Megan Thee Stallion recently bring it even more to the mainstream by sampling its interstitial theme music for her “Otaku Hot Girl” track, but now Jujutsu Kaisen is going to be taking over McDonald’s with a special new exclusive sauce.

McDonald’s has announced they are teaming up with Jujutsu Kaisen for a new Special Grade Garlic Sauce. This new sauce will be exclusively available on the McDonald’s app on July 9th, and will feature character art with the likes of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Kento Nanami, Suguru Geto, Mahito, and of course, Sukuna. To give fans an idea of what kinds of sauce packages will be available for the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, McDonald’s has shared a new look at them that you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/McDonalds/status/1808210252023713973

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with it all in the meantime, you can find the first two seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such:

“Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”

You can also check out Jujutsu Kaisen’s original manga release with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.