Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Summons Stardust Dragon With Yusei

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s introduced a whole new take on the franchise and duels themselves, and now one cosplay is picking up speed by really summoning Yusei Fudo’s Stardust Dragon! Although Yu-Gi-Oh! ended its original run with Kazuki Takahashi’s manga series came to an end, the franchise continued with new anime that offered new generations of characters and stories outside of everything that happened to Yugi. The third of these new anime series then shook things up a great deal with new mechanics and a whole new way to showcase duels moving forward. Focusing on high speed, Yusei was a much different kind of main character than seen before.

Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s not only dramatically changed the trading card game forever, but also changed the scope of the stories seen throughout. While the previous two anime had their fair share of intense stories, Yusei had to deal with quite a lot more it seemed like. By his side was his trust Stardust Dragon (which actually tied into his actual ancient power), and now that’s all come to life thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist avergih.cosplay on Instagram. They sport a duel disk with an awesome effect, and it really makes Yusei jump off the screen! Check it out:

How to Watch Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s is one of the many franchise sequels that started out as an anime series before branching out into manga releases and more. Coming after Yu-Gi-Oh! GX in the overall timeline (which eventually led to a crossover movie between the first three series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time), you can now check out Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s with Crunchyroll, Hulu, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Prime Video and more. As for what to expect from this dramatically different entry in the anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s is teased as such:

“Welcome to New Domino City! Once the playground to legendary duelist Yugi Muto, this sprawling metropolis has since been transformed into a futuristic society where dueling has kicked into overdrive. With recent technological advancements made by KaibaCorp, dueling has undergone a metamorphosis that has revolutionized the makeup and pace of the game! It’s now a heart-pounding, adrenaline-filled and fuel injected competition where duelists ride supercharged hyper cycles called Duel Runners and battle it out in hi-octane contests called ‘Turbo Duels.’”