DC Multiverse Gold Label ’89 Batmobile Gets an Early Prime Day Exclusive Deal

McFarlane Toys launched awesome-looking Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton last year as an Amazon exclusive, and it sold out in the blink of an eye. It has restocked since then, but today you have a chance to score a major deal on it. At the time of writing, it’s 28% off on Amazon as part of an early Prime Day lightning deal that’s only open to Prime members. That’s an all-time low price, and it will disappear when fully claimed. Details are available below.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk ($53.99 – 28% off) – Order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included. Note that Prime Day 2024 officially kicks off on July 16 and 17. You can find more early Prime Day deals here on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Wheels Batman 85th Anniversary Collection

Speaking of the Batmobile, DC Comics is celebrating 85 years of Batman throughout 2024, and so far the festivities have included new merch like Funko Pops and LEGO sets. This Hot Wheels Batmobile set was just added to the lineup, and it looks to be a fantastic item for collectors that won’t break the bank. It includes five 1:64 scale die-cast iterations of the Batmobile: the Batman ’66 TV Series Batmobile, the Batmobile from the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, the Batman & Robin Batmobile, The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler (the camo version for some reason), and the Batmobile from the recent The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson.

Pre-orders for the Hot Wheels Batman 85th anniversary Batmobile set can be found here on Amazon priced at $19.99 with a release date set for July 15th. From the official description:

“Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman with a 5-pack of varieties of his primary vehicle. This set focuses on the evolution of the Batmobile with one from its earliest days on the Batman™ TV show to the latest model from THE BATMAN feature film. Each die-cast vehicle is 1:64 scale with elevated deco and exclusive wheels, and one of the vehicles has an all-zinc casting. The set comes in ownable commemorative packaging, perfect for display.”