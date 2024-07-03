Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals Rocksteady in New Spotlight

Late last year, developer Fair Play Labs launched Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 to relatively solid, if unremarkable reviews. The sequel to the 2021 platform fighter took much of what the playerbase loved and expanded it, adding a roguelike single-player campaign, 25 new and returning fighters, and a boss rush mode. Those 25 characters were drawn from 17 different Nickelodeon franchises and Fair Play Labs announced right before the game’s launch that four characters would be added via DLC during 2024. We’ve known that the DLC roster will include Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Iroh, and Rocksteady since the announcement, but the developers finally revealed Rocksteady’s spotlight video today, signifying that his release in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming very soon.

As you’d expect given his bulk, Rocksteady will be one of the slowest characters on the roster, but he makes up for it with strength and an arsenal full of weapons. Two of his main special attacks use lasers to fire projectiles at enemies from afar. Using these to keep your opponent away from the edge will be a popular way of racking up victories. Rocksteady can also chuck bouncing barrels at enemies. Like Rocksteady, these move relatively slowly, but peppering opponents means they’ll incur a solid amount of damage before they get close enough to attack you.

Once they get in range, you can use Rocksteady’s horn to deal massive damage. He also has a sturdy knife that deals big damage and several other attacks in his repertoire. Rocksteady’s Up-Special is essentially a jet pack that he can cancel into nearly anything, making it a key tool for escape and following up your own attacks. Rocksteady seems like the kind of character that might take some getting used to but will be a blast to play once you master his moveset.

The Rocksteady bundle comes to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on July 3rd. Along with the character, players will get several alternate Rocksteady costumes when they pick up his bundle. That selection of costumes includes a metallic version of Rocksteady, which is a neat touch from the team. Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. To date, we haven’t heard about a second wave of DLC, but Fair Play Games will likely make an announcement relatively soon if the developers do decide to move forward with a second DLC drop.