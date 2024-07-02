Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel Movie Gets New TV Spot

Deadpool & Wolverine has a brand-new TV spot this week to tease the massive summer blockbuster. A lot of the footage is from earlier trailers. But, there are two new bits, one featuring Logan poking Dedadpool when they first meet in that bar from an earlier clip. And, the other is during their drive through The Void where Wolverine is telling Wade a signal, or maybe to stop annoying him in the car. Either way, the promotional hype train for Deadpool & Wolverine has been full-steam ahead since that first trailer at the Super Bowl. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been breathlessly teasing different aspects in the movie on social media. (The latest teases concern a hat with a strange Avengers logo spraypainted over with an Anarchy symbol…)

The summer box office has been heating up as of late. There are some massive wins in the last few weekends. Inside Out 2 just crossed $1 billion, A Quiet Place: Day One is off to a franchise-best start, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die drastically over-performed expectations. After a period of incessant hand-wringing, the box office looks like a pretty normal summer after 2020. But, the true moment of calm might come after Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters. Right now, observers and analysts have the MCU’s only 2024 movie pegged for $200 million on opening weekend. Some fans have skepticism about that number, but only time will tell.

Deadpool & Wolverine Merges X-Men With The MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine embraces the history of the X-Men.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s biggest appeal is uniting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. But, a lot of fans are also looking forward to some swan songs for their favorite X-Men series characters. On The Official Marvel Podcast, MCU architect Kevin Feige teased the elements of Deadpool movies that fans love still being there. “We’re very proud of it. The entire thing is just as gory and just as foul-mouthed and just as R-Rated as you would expect, but it is also extremely endearing and emotional,” Feige mused. “I think people are going to leave excited to go and watch it again.”

“We had nothing to do with the first two extremely successful Deadpool movies. Marvel Studios had nothing to do with those,” Feige would add. “So, in a way, we were playing on Ryan’s turf. We were playing on somebody else’s sandbox. The other way is that they were coming into our sandbox. We wanted to make it unique with the blending of those styles.

The Marvel president continued, “It was really, really nice the way Shawn Levy, our director, and Ryan were able to come in and embrace the best of what Ryan had pioneered with Deadpool and what Hugh had pioneered on those early X-Men films and bringing them in a very irreverent way, which people are already starting to piece together based on the trailers and the presence of the Time Variance Authority into our sandbox.”

What’s Going To Happen In Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters later this month.

In Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Are you getting tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine?