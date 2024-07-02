Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Trailer Release Date Announced

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is coming back later this year with Part 3 of the new anime, and it has announced exactly when the new trailer is going to premiere! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was quickly confirmed to be in the works following the release of the second part of the new anime last year, but there have been very few updates about its progress. Thankfully, that’s all going to change very soon as the anime is readying to make one of its biggest updates yet in just a few more days as part of Anime Expo 2024.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has announced it will be releasing its next trailer on July 7th in Japan (and July 6th in the United States at 9:00PM ET according to its YouTube listing). It won’t just be the new trailer shared, however, as the new update will also provide the first details about its new opening and ending theme along with a new poster for the upcoming episodes. So we’re about to get a huge chunk of Bleach news coinciding with its Anime Expo 2024 plans.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – What to Know

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release some time later this year. Given that the Summer 2024 anime season is now underway this month, it’s likely that this will hit sometime in October or later to coincide with the Fall 2024 anime schedule. But thankfully, it won’t be too long before we get something more concrete with the next update coming in just a few more days.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.