Demon Slayer Season 4 Finale Sets Up Zenitsu’s Biggest Fight Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially brought Season 4 to an end, and its final episode is setting up Zenitsu Agatsuma for his final fight coming in the Infinity Castle arc! Demon Slayer Season 4 adapted the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro Kamado and the others training with each of the Hashira for the final fights to come against Muzan Kibutsuji. But while Zenitsu was revealed to be taking part in this training for most of the season, there was a sudden shift in his demeanor as the season reached its end.

The final few episodes of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc saw Zenitsu take on a much more serious and solemn demeanor than he had been during the training before. After receiving a mysterious letter, he now seemed focused on a much different goal than Tanjiro and the others. With the final glimpse of him that fans see in the finale, Zenitsu is emotionless while falling into the Infinity Castle as he’s really only focused on what he seemingly needs to do now. But what is this new goal?

Zenitsu in Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8

Demon Slayer: What’s Going On With Zenitsu?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 8 sees Muzan pull the entire Demon Slaying Corps into the Infinity Castle in order to begin the final battles. This new arc will be tackled through a new movie trilogy that while it does not have a release window or date as of the time of this publication, will be adapting these final battles between the slayers and demons. And for Zenitsu, he’s got a very personal vendetta that he’s gearing up for as his final battle will be against someone formerly close to him.

Without giving too much away, the note he got in Demon Slayer Season 4 alerted him to the identity of one of the Upper Ranks that we still haven’t seen on screen. It’s shifted Zenitsu’s personality in such a way that he’ll be seeking out this demon, and the fight (which starts at Chapter 143 of the manga) will be one of the big showdowns that we will get to see going down when the anime returns to end it all.

You can currently catch up with all four seasons of Demon Slayer and the Mugen Train arc film now streaming with Crunchyroll. The English dub release for Season 4 has officially started its run as well.