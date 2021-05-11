Resident Evil Village Ships Over 3 Million Units in First Week

✖

Around Resident Evil Village’s launch, it was evident the game was popular already by looking at the player and viewer numbers from Steam and Twitch where it dwarfed the numbers Resident Evil 7 put up. We said then that Capcom would likely be sharing its own stats and milestones soon, and sure enough, that’s happened this week. Capcom said that in the first couple of days that Resident Evil Village has been available, the game’s already shipped over 3 million units worldwide.

The latest on Resident Evil Village’s successes came from a short and sweet press release from Capcom regarding the game’s sales so far. While we don’t have exact numbers at this time, we know that the game has shipped over 3 million units across the platforms it’s available on including both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as the PC platform.

Another success touted by Capcom in the press release was the total number of shipments for the Resident Evil series overall. The series is an extensive and persistent one with the games around for over 25 years now, and since it all began, there have been over 100 million Resident Evil games shipped.

“Cumulative shipments of the games in the series now exceed 100 million units since the first title debuted in 1996,” Capcom said. “Now, more than 25 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom's flagship game series.”

While much of the release talked about Resident Evil Village, Capcom also talked about Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer component to Village that was going to release alongside the mainline game but got delayed. It was said around the time of the delay that the game would now be releasing sometime during the summer instead of at Village’s launch, and while a timeframe wasn’t listed in the release, it seems the game’s launch is still planned.

“Moreover, in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary, Capcom will launch Resident Evil Re:Verse, an online multiplayer action game where players battle it out as popular characters from the series,” Capcom said. “The game will be provided free to players who purchase Resident Evil Village.”

If you’re playing through Village now or are on the fence about it, you can check out our review of the game here to see how it shaped up. We’ve also discussed the ending already to clear up any questions players might’ve had at the game’s conclusion.