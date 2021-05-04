Terrifying Resident Evil Village Art Adds Barney the Dinosaur to the Game

✖

Later this week, Resident Evil Village will finally release, bringing with it some horrifying new foes for Ethan Winters to deal with. However, none of these opponents are half as terrifying as Barneythe Dinosaur. The purple-skinned T-Rex could be an intimidating foe if provoked, and artist @MarcosRCRE has proven just that. In a handful of screenshots shared on social media, the artist shows just how horrifying these dinosaur foes would be in the game. The images are chilling, to say the least. At this rate, this might be the closest thing fans see to a new entry in the Dino Crisis series!

The Tweet from @MarcosRCRE can be found embedded below.

You might be thinking that Barney has moved past his carnivorous cravings. Make no mistake: you might think that you've tamed a T-Rex, but they will always return to their roots. Like the T-Rex in captivity in Jurassic Park, Barney does not want to be contained and tossed goats to feed on. No, Barney prefers the hunt. The screenshots above perfectly capture the dinosaur's hidden cruelty. The glimmer of Barney's white teeth pierces the darkness. It almost seems inviting; playful, even. But that smile reveals the pure elation Barney feels as he pursues his prey.

Scientific evidence suggests that Tyrannosaurus Rex hunted in packs, and the screenshots above showcase this fact. Barney and Friends can be seen hunting Ethan in the catacombs, showing little pain even as the hero repeatedly pumps lead into his charging opponents.

Luckily, these screenshots are merely an artistic (yet accurate) depiction of what might happen if dinosaurs were to appear in Resident Evil Village. Thankfully, dinosaurs are nowhere to be found in the game. Readers can see for themselves when Resident Evil Village releases May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you be terrified to discover these vicious Tyrannosaurs in the next Resident Evil? Are you thankful that this is merely some well researched art? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!